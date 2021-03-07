Home News Plenty of entitlement on display with Bad Parking in The Villages March 7, 2021 Staff Report Plenty of entitlement has been on display with Bad Parking in The Villages. We’ve got the latest batch of photos from the Parking Patrol. Feeling entitled at the Barnstorm Theater in Brownwood. Double Bad Parking at Palm Ridge Plaza Lake Miona Recreation Center Ohio Parking Bad Parking at Pinellas Library Really privileged parking at Dollar Tree on County Road 466A in Wildwood Lighthouse Restaurant Tree Frog parking hog Havana Country Club Entitled golf cart parking at Colony Plaza Preferred Parking at Pinellas Plaza Parked in a handicapped space at Mulberry Publix Wrong way parking at Sonny’s at Lake Sumter Landing Privileged parking at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza Reverse parking at Pinellas Plaza Feeling entitled at Colony Publix Bad Parking on the Historic Side of The Villages Finding the shady spot at Eisenhower Recreation Center Bad Parking at TooJay’s at Brownwood RV Parking at Hemingway Postal Station Bad Parking at Bonifay Country Club Share Facebook Twitter Email Related Articles News Sumter County expands list of potential COVID-19 vaccine recipients March 7, 2021 The Sumter County Health Department has expanded its list of potential COVID-19 vaccine recipients. We've got the list of who is eligible and an online link where you can sign up. Read more Health 5 more local COVID-19 fatalities as Florida sees death toll from virus continue to climb March 7, 2021 Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida reported 63 more deaths Sunday from the fast-spreading virus. Read more News Rebranded Trump Team 2020 staging Villages meeting with controversial keynote speaker March 7, 2021 Trump Team 2020 Florida has rebranded itself as Conservative Watch USA and the local chapter is planning to welcome a controversial speaker to its initial meeting this month in The Villages. Read more Crime Villagers’ adult son sentenced after drinking beer and crashing car March 7, 2021 An adult son who lives with his mother and stepfather in the Village of Marsh Bend has been ordered to stay away from booze as the result of a crash this past December. Read more News Army colonel to share story of search for helicopter pilot who rescued him in Vietnam March 7, 2021 A retired Army colonel who spent years trying to find the helicopter pilot who rescued his unit during the Vietnam War will speak to The Villages Sons of the American Revolution this month. Read more Crime Prosecutor preps for ‘misleading testimony’ in case of father struck and killed March 7, 2021 The prosecutor’s office is ready for “misleading testimony” to be introduced at the trial of a man accused of striking a father with a van as he escorted his young daughter to a school bus stop. Read more News John Bartram DAR Chapter to learn about WW II Cadet Nurse Corp Program March 7, 2021 Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will learn about the World War II Cadet Nurse Corp program during its upcoming meeting on March 19. Read more Subscribe to our email newsletter More Headlines News Sumter County expands list of potential COVID-19 vaccine recipients Health 5 more local COVID-19 fatalities as Florida sees death toll from virus continue to climb Load more Photos Photos Pair Of Juvenile Bluebirds Photos Wild Turkey On The Chitty Chatty Preserve Photos Full Moon Setting Over Lake Sumter From Morse Bridge Load more Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor Who will be next after Dr. Seuss? Load more Business Business Suleiman family takes over Italian restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square Load more Crime Crime Villagers’ adult son sentenced after drinking beer and crashing car Load more Opinions Opinions Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine different from Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Load more Top Stories News Plenty of entitlement on display with Bad Parking in The Villages News Sumter County expands list of potential COVID-19 vaccine recipients Health 5 more local COVID-19 fatalities as Florida sees death toll from virus continue to climb Load more Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor Who will be next after Dr. Seuss? Letters to the Editor New Yorkers getting COVID-19 vaccine in Florida Letters to the Editor The clown show can’t get anything right Load more Crime Crime Villagers’ adult son sentenced after drinking beer and crashing car Crime Prosecutor preps for ‘misleading testimony’ in case of father struck and killed Crime Spruce Creek South man sentenced to jail time on cocaine charge Load more