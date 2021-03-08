Monday, March 8, 2021
DUI suspect arrested after leaving Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood

Meta Minton

Kira Kaminski

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after leaving Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood in The Villages.

A green 2005 Nissan passenger car got stuck on the railroad tracks at 9:35 p.m. Saturday at Kilgore Street and Mill Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The vehicle had drove over one set of railroad tracks and then drove onto another set of railroad tracks located a few yards east of the other. The vehicle’s front tires were stuck between the railroad tracks and the right front tire of the vehicle had a cut in the sidewall and the tire was flat,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Kira Lynn Kaminski of Lady Lake, said she was “not familiar with the area” and had alternated between putting the car into “drive” and “reverse” to try get it unstuck. 

Kaminski said she drank one double shot of vodka and cranberry at 5 p.m. that night at Gator’s Dockside. She also said she takes prescription Zoloft at bedtime.

She failed field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .164 and .159 blood alcohol content. She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

