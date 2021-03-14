Sunday, March 14, 2021
Raymond Wilson

Staff Report

Raymond (AKA John) Wilson was born March 20, 1944 at home in the middle of a snowstorm in the township of Oasis in Washara County, Wisconsin to mother, Ginny Wilson and father, Harold Wilson, both deceased.  His brother, Jimmy, is also deceased.

He is survived by his brother, David Wilson (Jeanette), children, Renata Rosholt (Randy) and John Wilson (Melissa), both residing in Wisconsin, grandchildren, Turner, Raychel, Courtney, and Joshua, Kaitin Wilson and Austin Becker, all of Wisconsin.

He is also survived by Judith Wilson of The Villages and her blended family.  She was married for 28 years to a wonderful man.  He will be missed by Pat and Cecil Head, Mark and Jan Jacobi, and Mike and Mona Jacobi.  He will also be missed by children, Christopher Knorr, Matt (Larisa) Knorr and Theresa Knorr and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.

He was an Operating Engineer local 139 retiree.  Ray was also employed by Community Watch as a driver and Supervisor for many years.

Judith thanks everyone for all the condolences she has received.  He will be sorely missed by everyone.

