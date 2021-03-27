Saturday, March 27, 2021
90.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield woman and guy pal jailed after caught in stolen vehicle

Larry D. Croom

Victoria Kathleen Ortwein

A Summerfield woman who once was arrested with drugs hidden in her bra and her Belleview man friend were jailed recently on a litany of charges after they were caught in a stolen Volkswagen.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on March 20 on a stolen white Volkswagen Jetta in the 14200 block of S.E. 47th Avenue and made contact with the driver, 25-year-old Christopher Lee Cruz-Colon. During a search of the vehicle, deputies reported finding Fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also discovered that the vehicle’s passenger, 21-year-old Victoria Kathleen Ortwein, possessed drug equipment and was wanted on outstanding Marion County warrants, the report says.

Both Cruz-Colon and Ortwein were placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. Cruz-Colon was charged with operating a vehicle without a valid license, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and/or use of drug equipment and larceny/grand theft. He was being held on $9,000 bond and is due in court April 20 at 9 a.m.

Christopher Lee Cruz-Colon

Ortwein was charged with possession and/or use of drug equipment and failure to appear in court on previous charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a New Legend drug without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of Phencyclidine (PCP) and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $500 bond on the new charge and no bond on the past charges and is due in court March 31 and April 20, jail records show.

Neither Cruz-Colon nor Ortwein are strangers to the legal system. Cruz-Colon was arrested along with another man in 2016 in Fruitland Park after an assortment of drugs and drug equipment were found in their vehicle. Cruz-Colon also was arrested in 2015 after claiming he stole a stereo amplifier from the Wal-Mart in Buffalo Ridge to buy food for his child.

Ortwein was arrested in April 2020 after she was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy for a window tint violation. Deputies then discovered drugs in Ortwein’s vehicle and inside her bra, a report states.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield man jailed on multiple charges after fleeing from deputies

A Summerfield man is behind bars after fighting with Marion County sheriff’s deputies during a recent traffic stop.
Read more
News

FishHawk shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance

The FishHawk Recreation Center shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, April 1.
Read more
News

Former sales representative for The Villages agrees to settlement on eve of trial

A former sales representative for Properties of The Villages has agreed to a settlement on the eve of a federal trial in which her former colleagues are being sued.
Read more
News

Webster’s primary challenger lists AR-15 among modest assets

A state representative who has filed paperwork to challenge Congressman Daniel Webster lists an assault rifle among his relatively modest assets.
Read more
News

Veterans’ spouses and caregivers now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Spouses and caregivers of veterans served by the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Health

10 more local COVID-19 deaths as deadly virus hits Villages Charter School again

Ten more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus reared its head at The Villages Charter School again.
Read more
Crime

Ambulance transports drug suspect to UF-Health The Villages Hospital

A Sumter County EMS ambulance transported a drug suspect to UF-Health The Villages Hospital out of fear that he had ingested narcotics.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more