Summerfield woman and guy pal jailed after caught in stolen vehicle

A Summerfield woman who once was arrested with drugs hidden in her bra and her Belleview man friend were jailed recently on a litany of charges after they were caught in a stolen Volkswagen.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on March 20 on a stolen white Volkswagen Jetta in the 14200 block of S.E. 47th Avenue and made contact with the driver, 25-year-old Christopher Lee Cruz-Colon. During a search of the vehicle, deputies reported finding Fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also discovered that the vehicle’s passenger, 21-year-old Victoria Kathleen Ortwein, possessed drug equipment and was wanted on outstanding Marion County warrants, the report says.

Both Cruz-Colon and Ortwein were placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. Cruz-Colon was charged with operating a vehicle without a valid license, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and/or use of drug equipment and larceny/grand theft. He was being held on $9,000 bond and is due in court April 20 at 9 a.m.

Ortwein was charged with possession and/or use of drug equipment and failure to appear in court on previous charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a New Legend drug without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of Phencyclidine (PCP) and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $500 bond on the new charge and no bond on the past charges and is due in court March 31 and April 20, jail records show.

Neither Cruz-Colon nor Ortwein are strangers to the legal system. Cruz-Colon was arrested along with another man in 2016 in Fruitland Park after an assortment of drugs and drug equipment were found in their vehicle. Cruz-Colon also was arrested in 2015 after claiming he stole a stereo amplifier from the Wal-Mart in Buffalo Ridge to buy food for his child.

Ortwein was arrested in April 2020 after she was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy for a window tint violation. Deputies then discovered drugs in Ortwein’s vehicle and inside her bra, a report states.