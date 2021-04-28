3 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll among Floridians tops 35,000

Three more area residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the death toll among Floridians passed 35,000 on Wednesday.

All three of the local fatalities were in Lake County. They are among the 1,846 tri-county area deaths and the 574,018 fatalities across the country.

The death toll for Sunshine State residents now stands at 35,030. An additional 692 non-resident deaths also have been reported for a total of 35,722. That total shows an increase in fatalities of 76 from Tuesday to Wednesday.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,222,546 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,178 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 2,180,924 are residents. A total of 84,554 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,347 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 90,059 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 35 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 5 for a total of 4,607;

Leesburg up 13 for a total of 4,370;

Wildwood up 4 for a total of 1,079;

Lady Lake up 4 for a total of 1,697;

Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 830;

Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,903;

Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,357; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 535.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 68,989 – increase of 204

Deaths: 1,846

Hospitalizations: 4,211

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,234 – increase of 14

Deaths: 275

Hospitalizations: 574

Vaccinations: 83,107 (69,662 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,240), Wildwood (1,079), Bushnell (1,017), Coleman (852) and Oxford (535).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 29,140 – increase of 113

Deaths: 624

Hospitalizations: 1,511

Vaccinations: 161,596 (121,334 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,801), Leesburg (4,370), Eustis (2,547), Mount Dora (2,137) and Tavares (2,017). The Villages also is reporting 184 cases.

MARION COUNTY