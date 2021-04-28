83.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Obituaries
Crime
3 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll among Floridians tops 35,000

By Larry D. Croom

Three more area residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the death toll among Floridians passed 35,000 on Wednesday.

All three of the local fatalities were in Lake County. They are among the 1,846 tri-county area deaths and the 574,018 fatalities across the country.

The death toll for Sunshine State residents now stands at 35,030. An additional 692 non-resident deaths also have been reported for a total of 35,722. That total shows an increase in fatalities of 76 from Tuesday to Wednesday.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,222,546 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,178 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 2,180,924 are residents. A total of 84,554 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,347 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 90,059 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 35 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 5 for a total of 4,607;
  • Leesburg up 13 for a total of 4,370;
  • Wildwood up 4 for a total of 1,079;
  • Lady Lake up 4 for a total of 1,697;
  • Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 830;
  • Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,903;
  • Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,357; and
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 535.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 68,989 – increase of 204
  • Deaths: 1,846
  • Hospitalizations: 4,211

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,234 – increase of 14
  • Deaths: 275
  • Hospitalizations: 574
  • Vaccinations: 83,107 (69,662 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,240), Wildwood (1,079), Bushnell (1,017), Coleman (852) and Oxford (535).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 29,140 – increase of 113
  • Deaths: 624
  • Hospitalizations: 1,511
  • Vaccinations: 161,596 (121,334 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,801), Leesburg (4,370), Eustis (2,547), Mount Dora (2,137) and Tavares (2,017). The Villages also is reporting 184 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 30,615 – increase of 77
  • Deaths: 947
  • Hospitalizations: 2,126
  • Vaccinations: 131,004 (96,630 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (22,374), Summerfield (1,903), Dunnellon (1,414), Belleview (1,357) and Silver Springs (672). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

Neighbors' complaints prompt 3-2 split on wood recycling operation

News
Sumter County commissioners approved a special use permit for a wood recycling operation near the Royal community of Wildwood on a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, imposing more than a dozen conditions and despite public opposition.
Read more

Wildwood man arrested on DUI charge after leaving internet cafe

Crime
A Wildwood man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving an internet cafe.
Read more

Neighbors' complaints prompt 3-2 split on wood recycling operation

News
Sumter County commissioners approved a special use permit for a wood recycling operation near the Royal community of Wildwood on a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, imposing more than a dozen conditions and despite public opposition.
Read more

Wildwood man arrested on DUI charge after leaving internet cafe

Crime
A Wildwood man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving an internet cafe.
Read more

Village of Winifred adult pool will be closed next week

News
The Village of Winifred adult pool will be closed for maintenance next week.
Read more

Man at wheel of golf cart claims he didn't know he couldn't drive on roadway

Crime
A man at the wheel of a golf cart told law enforcement he didn't know he couldn't drive on a roadway.
Read more

Villager airlifted to Ocala hospital after golf cart crashes into tunnel

News
A Villager was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his golf cart crashed into a tunnel wall Wednesday afternoon near the Lake Miona Recreation Center.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

State politicians should keep their noses out of local government

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident makes the case that state politicians should keep their noses out of local governments' decisions regarding impact fees.
Read more

Are restaurant servers really sitting at home?

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Buttonwood resident addresses recent Letters to the Editor accusing restaurant servers in The Villages of sitting at home and collecting government aid. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Climate debate isn't about science

Letters to the Editor
A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a recent Opinion piece by John Shewchuk about the debate over climate change.
Read more
