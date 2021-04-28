3 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll among Floridians tops 35,000

Three more area residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the death toll among Floridians passed 35,000 on Wednesday.
All three of the local fatalities were in Lake County. They are among the 1,846 tri-county area deaths and the 574,018 fatalities across the country.
The death toll for Sunshine State residents now stands at 35,030. An additional 692 non-resident deaths also have been reported for a total of 35,722. That total shows an increase in fatalities of 76 from Tuesday to Wednesday.
All told, Florida is reporting 2,222,546 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,178 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 2,180,924 are residents. A total of 84,554 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,347 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 90,059 people have been hospitalized.
Locally, 35 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:
- The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 5 for a total of 4,607;
- Leesburg up 13 for a total of 4,370;
- Wildwood up 4 for a total of 1,079;
- Lady Lake up 4 for a total of 1,697;
- Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 830;
- Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,903;
- Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,357; and
- Oxford up 1 for a total of 535.
Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 68,989 – increase of 204
- Deaths: 1,846
- Hospitalizations: 4,211
SUMTER COUNTY
- Cases: 9,234 – increase of 14
- Deaths: 275
- Hospitalizations: 574
- Vaccinations: 83,107 (69,662 both doses)
- Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,240), Wildwood (1,079), Bushnell (1,017), Coleman (852) and Oxford (535).
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 29,140 – increase of 113
- Deaths: 624
- Hospitalizations: 1,511
- Vaccinations: 161,596 (121,334 both doses)
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,801), Leesburg (4,370), Eustis (2,547), Mount Dora (2,137) and Tavares (2,017). The Villages also is reporting 184 cases.
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 30,615 – increase of 77
- Deaths: 947
- Hospitalizations: 2,126
- Vaccinations: 131,004 (96,630 both doses)
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (22,374), Summerfield (1,903), Dunnellon (1,414), Belleview (1,357) and Silver Springs (672). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.