Suspected sports card thief tasered after running from police officers

A suspected sports card thief was tasered after running away from police officers Monday at an antique mall in Wildwood.

Jacob Moore Louden, 46, of Inverness, allegedly pocketed several baseball cards at the Wildwood Antique Mall on Shopping Center Drive. Police were summoned because Louden was suspected in the previous theft of baseball cards, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When an officer approached Louden, the Del Rio, Texas native admitted, “I have some cards in my pocket.” He asked to step outside for some fresh air “because he felt like he was going to throw up,” the arresting officer wrote in the report. As they stepped outside, a second stack of baseball cards were taken from Louden’s left front pocket. Louden bolted from police and ran in the direction of Save-A-Lot and Domino’s Pizza. An officer deployed his taser and Louden was taken into custody.

A check revealed he had previous theft convictions.

Louden was transported to the UF Health-The Villages ER at Brownwood, where he was medically cleared then booked on a felony charge of theft at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Bond was set at $5,000, but a hold was put on him by Hernando County.