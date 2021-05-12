Teenagers identified as homicide victims in Wildwood

Two teenagers have been identified as homicide victims in Wildwood.

The victims of the homicide have been identified as 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson of Wildwood and 16-year-old Preston Wayne Nixon, also of Wildwood.

“This remains an active investigation, however, this does not appear to be a random act,” the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies were discovered in the area of County Road 219 in Wildwood. A 911 call reporting the discovery was received at about 5 a.m.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477)