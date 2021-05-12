86.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Teenagers identified as homicide victims in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

Two teenagers have been identified as homicide victims in Wildwood.

The victims of the homicide have been identified as 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson of Wildwood and 16-year-old Preston Wayne Nixon, also of Wildwood.

Isaiah Alexander Nelson
Isaiah Alexander Nelson

Preston Nixon
Preston Nixon

“This remains an active investigation, however, this does not appear to be a random act,” the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies were discovered in the area of County Road 219 in Wildwood. A 911 call reporting the discovery was received at about 5 a.m.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477)

