Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Woman arrested after allegedly trespassing at home in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton

A woman was arrested after allegedly trespassing at a home in Lady Lake.

Maritza Lynn Vandepol, 33, of Lady Lake, was arrested at about 7 p.m. Monday after she was found sitting in a silver 2005 Infiniti SUV parked on Orange Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A woman had previously asked that Vandepol be trespassed from her property. However, Vandepol was captured on video returning to the front door of the home.

Vandepol admitted she was aware she had been trespassed, but had returned to the home to ask for the return of personal items, including cigarettes. The woman who had Vandepol trespassed told police she wanted to see her prosecuted.

She was arrested on a charge of trespassing. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

