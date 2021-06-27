90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 27, 2021
type here...

Rae Woodruff Hellmig

By Staff Report

Rae Woodruff Hellmig
Rae Woodruff Hellmig

Rae Woodruff Hellmig, resident of Charlotte, The Villages, passed away on June 21, 2021, one week short of her 75th birthday.

Rae was born in Philadelphia, PA and spent most of her life in Philadelphia and Delaware County, PA. She and her husband, Fred, moved to The Villages in 2012. They embraced the Villages lifestyle and became beloved members of many gangs, groups and fellowships. The outpouring of support, care and concern from these new friends has been evident from the incredible response the family has received.

Rae is survived by her loving husband, Fred Hellmig; daughter, Christina Lanno-Rusiniak (Peter Rusiniak); sisters Lynn Barnes (Richard Barnes) and Lorie Rhoads; sister-in-law, Beverly Woodruff. Rae’s heavenly ascent was welcomed by her parents, Al & Eileen Woodruff; brother, Richard Woodruff; brother-in-law, Ed Rhoads, and most beautifully, her son, Jimmy Lanno.

Rae’s generosity was well known among her family and friends. If you would like to follow her lead and extend her legacy, consider a donation of time or resources to your favorite local charity.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter EMS reorganization

A Villager who is a nationally registered paramedic, offers his viewpoint on the Sumter County ambulance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wrong on mask policy

A reader writes that he believes U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is wrong when it comes to a mask requirement for public transportation. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why are liberals so hateful?

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t understand why liberals took a positive situation and twisted it around.

Hoping for a trip south of the border

A Village of Palo Alto resident had a little vacation planned south of the border. But then the U.S. government got involved. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Derek Chauvin is a murderer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident doesn’t hold back on his feelings about the former police officer sentenced in the death of George Floyd.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos