Rae Woodruff Hellmig, resident of Charlotte, The Villages, passed away on June 21, 2021, one week short of her 75th birthday.

Rae was born in Philadelphia, PA and spent most of her life in Philadelphia and Delaware County, PA. She and her husband, Fred, moved to The Villages in 2012. They embraced the Villages lifestyle and became beloved members of many gangs, groups and fellowships. The outpouring of support, care and concern from these new friends has been evident from the incredible response the family has received.

Rae is survived by her loving husband, Fred Hellmig; daughter, Christina Lanno-Rusiniak (Peter Rusiniak); sisters Lynn Barnes (Richard Barnes) and Lorie Rhoads; sister-in-law, Beverly Woodruff. Rae’s heavenly ascent was welcomed by her parents, Al & Eileen Woodruff; brother, Richard Woodruff; brother-in-law, Ed Rhoads, and most beautifully, her son, Jimmy Lanno.

Rae’s generosity was well known among her family and friends. If you would like to follow her lead and extend her legacy, consider a donation of time or resources to your favorite local charity.