Driver with Mexican passport arrested after caught behind wheel in Wildwood

A driver with a Mexican passport was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a vehicle in Wildwood.

Javier Vargas Hernandez, 27, of Fruitland Park, was driving a black Volkswagen GTI at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate was partially obscured by a framed border, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Hernandez presented his Mexican passport during the subsequent traffic stop. The police officer verified that he has never been issued a Florida driver’s license.

“The defendant has been living in Fruitland Park and admitted that he does not have a visa. The defendant does various jobs in the area. The defendant is originally from Mexico,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Hernandez was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.