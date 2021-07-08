83.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Tailgating driver arrested after speeding through construction zone

By Meta Minton

Ashley Kirkland
A tailgating driver was arrested after speeding through a heavy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Ashley Kirkland, 37, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Honda at 10:42 p.m. Sunday and tailgating a sport utility vehicle in front of her while traveling at 45 miles per hour in the construction zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The report noted the roadway surface was also wet.

During a traffic stop, the Connecticut native was asked if there were any illegal substances in her vehicle. She reached into the center console and pulled out a spoon and a cap from a water bottle that contained a dried white powder that tested positive for methamphetamine. Kirkland, who was alone in the car, claimed it did not belong to her.

A search of Kirkland’s purse turned up “several prescription bottles” with her name on them. One was labeled clonazepam, but contained 16 alprazolam (Xanax) pill pieces weighing 3.3 grams.

She was arrested on a felony charge of possession of alprazolam without a prescription as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,500 bond.

