Enid Meyers, a resident of The Village of Gilchrist, passed away Saturday, July 10th, 2021. Enid was an active member of the West Hartford and Connecticut clubs. She loved playing tennis and mahjong.

Born in West Hartford, Connecticut, she graduated from Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island.

After graduation she moved to the Washington, D.C. area before settling in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In 1994 she married the love of her life, David Meyers. They were married 27 years this past May.

She worked for over 20 years as an analyst at Dun & Bradstreet, winning numerous awards and trips, including The D&B President’s Award.

She and David moved to The Villages in 2013, and she loved The Villages’ lifestyle and the many new and close friends she made here.

She is survived by her husband David Meyers, her daughter Stephanie Hoffman-Sacks (Joel) and their daughters Gabrielle and Samantha, her son Jason Hoffman (Robin) and his daughter Becca, and her brother Les Rivkin (Sadie) of West Palm Beach. She gained 3 bonus daughters and 5 grandchildren when she married David: Stacy Campbell (Eric) and daughter Reagan, Christa Linzey (Gregg) and sons Shane and Beckett, and Tiffany Cullinan (Mike) and children Paige and Chase, as well as 2 bonus children-in-law, Amy Hoffman and Chris Linzey.

She leaves behind her lifelong friends/ “bonus sisters”: Melinda Feivou of The Village of Poinciana, Lois Wishnia of Potomac, MD, Sheri Fishberg of Lake Worth, FL, and Lynn Kremsky, East Hampton, NY and a large group of wonderful friends she made here in The Villages and throughout her life.

She loved many and was loved by many in return. Enid’s wide smile lit up every room she entered. And she was also a fighter; a rare ‘unicorn’ who survived a pancreatic cancer diagnosis for 13 years.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 15th at 2pm in The Manatee Recreation Center. Please bring pictures or stories of your times with Enid.

Shiva will be observed at the family home on Thursday evening at 7pm. Donations in her honor may be made to pancreatic cancer research at www.pancan.org or The Alexander Muss High School in Israel Program, www.amhsi.org.