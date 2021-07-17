90.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Closed-door CDD 8 meeting on little white cross lawsuit delayed until August

By Meta Minton

A closed-door Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors meeting concerning a couple’s refusal to remove a little white cross has been delayed until August.

CDD 8 supervisors had been scheduled Friday to discuss the lawsuit involving Wayne and Bonnie Andersons’ refusal to remove the little white cross from their yard in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

District Counsel Mark Brionez announced Friday that the executive session was being delayed until August. The announcement was so last-minute that a court reporter had already arrived at Savannah Center in preparation for the meeting. Brionez indicated that next month the CDD 8 supervisors will be joined by the attorney from their insurance company.

The Andersons have vehemently refused to remove the little white cross which is considered a lawn ornament and therefore a violation of a deed restriction. The Andersons are facing thousands of dollars in fines imposed by The Villages because of their stance.

Last week, Wayne Anderson received a boost from Villagers for Trump in recognition of his refusal to remove the little white cross.

