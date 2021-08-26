81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 26, 2021
type here...

Former local basketball standout arrested with mother’s Camaro at Wawa

By Meta Minton

D Juan Taylor Hodge
D-Juan Taylor-Hodge played basketball for Santa Fe College.

A former local basketball standout was arrested with his mother’s Camaro at Wawa in Lady Lake.

The mother of 23-year-old D-Juan Raymond Taylor-Hodge contacted law enforcement on Wednesday to report that her son had taken her 2017 Chevrolet Camaro without permission from the their home at the Village Park Town Homes in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer spotted the Camaro that afternoon as the driver pulled into a parking space at Wawa at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466.

Taylor-Hodge, who played basketball for Leesburg High School and went on to play guard at Santa Fe College, claimed the vehicle was his, even though it was not registered in his name, according to the report. He was found to be in possession of a bag containing 7.9 grams of marijuana.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

President Biden and his boy Hunter

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on President Biden and his son, Hunter.

Did Harold Schwartz want apartments at town square?

In a Letter to the Editor, a former Villager, now living in Port St. Lucie, expresses doubt that Harold Schwartz ever dreamed that apartments would be put in at town square.

Something needs to be done about crowding at town square

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident is fed up with outsiders taking over the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The situation at the southern border

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some insight into what is happening at the southern border.

DeSantis needs to set aside his desire to cater to the anti-vaccination radicals

The head of the Florida Democratic Party contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to set aside his desire to cater to the anti-vaccination radicals in the Republican Party base.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos