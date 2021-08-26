Former local basketball standout arrested with mother’s Camaro at Wawa

A former local basketball standout was arrested with his mother’s Camaro at Wawa in Lady Lake.

The mother of 23-year-old D-Juan Raymond Taylor-Hodge contacted law enforcement on Wednesday to report that her son had taken her 2017 Chevrolet Camaro without permission from the their home at the Village Park Town Homes in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer spotted the Camaro that afternoon as the driver pulled into a parking space at Wawa at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466.

Taylor-Hodge, who played basketball for Leesburg High School and went on to play guard at Santa Fe College, claimed the vehicle was his, even though it was not registered in his name, according to the report. He was found to be in possession of a bag containing 7.9 grams of marijuana.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.