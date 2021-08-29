New Jersey child sex offender moves into Village of Hadley

A New Jersey man convicted of fondling a young girl’s breasts has moved into a home in the Village of Hadley.

Brian Joseph Quinn, 49, registered a permanent address this past Tuesday at 2513 Dunkirk Trail, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Quinn was living in West Deptford Township, N.J. when he admitted in a guilty plea in 2010 that he fondled the girl’s breasts between November 2007 and January 2009. The victim was under the age of 13 and was the daughter of Quinn’s then live-in girlfriend.He was sentenced to three years in a New Jersey prison.

Quinn stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, according to FDLE. He has not registered a vehicle.