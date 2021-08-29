93 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Villager to lose driver’s license after crash car near recreation center

By Meta Minton

Sarah Canna

A 73-year-old Village of Gilchrist resident will lose her driver’s license for six months after crashing her car earlier this year near the Lake Miona Recreation Center.

Sarah “Sally” Canna entered a plea of no contest last week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. In addition to losing her license, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native had been driving a gold Honda Accord on March 13 when the accident occurred, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Canna admitted she “had a few drinks” and she “should not” have attempted to drive home.She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .139 and .138 blood alcohol content.

