Friday, September 24, 2021
Governor calls on Biden to restore Florida’s monoclonal antibody supply

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on the Biden Administration to restore Florida’s monoclonal antibody supply. DeSantis has announced that due to the lack of support from the federal government, Florida secured 3,000 doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment on its own from GlaxoSmithKline.

“We should be doing everything we can to get patients monoclonal antibody treatments, not cutting allocations of treatment like the Biden Administration has done,” said DeSantis. “Despite the cuts by the federal government, we want any Floridians that could benefit from this treatment to have access to it. Florida is going to leave no stone unturned when finding treatment for our state, and we are encouraged to have secured a shipment of monoclonal antibody treatments from GlaxoSmithKline.”

A monoclonal anti body treatment center has been set up at the Barnstorm Theater in The Villages.

DeSantis has presided at the opening of numerous monoclonal antibody treatment sites across the state including one opened last month at the Barnstorm Theater at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages. At least for the moment, patients continue to be treated at the site in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Governor Ron DeSantis on Aug. 25 announced the opening of a new Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Facility in The Villages.

In a nationwide address earlier this month, President Biden announced that he would “increase the average pace of shipment across the country of free monoclonal antibody treatments by another 50 percent.” However, Florida has seen its allocations of the treatment cut from nearly 31,000 doses last week to less than 26,000 doses this week, according to the governor’s office.

 

