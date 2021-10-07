Husband arrested after allegedly putting wife in headlock at Recreation Plantation

A husband was arrested after allegedly putting his wife in a headlock at Recreation Plantation.

Douglas Dale Dorei, 57, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a Lake County warrant charging him with battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony. He was taken into custody in Marion County and transferred to the Lake County Jail.

The incident occurred Sept. 18 at the RV park on County Road 466 in Lady Lake.

Dorei put his wife of 10 years into a headlock and slammed her head into a hallway floor several times, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. She broke free, but was thrown to the floor by Dorei, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He punched her in the face and choked her.

The California native fled before police arrived on the scene.