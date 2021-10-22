Lorraine Denise Meichtry peacefully departed this life on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. She had a generous spirit, an upbeat personality and was loved by many. Her life was as beautiful as the flowers she loved so well. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her mother, Lorraine Raymond Breiner, her father, Harold Breiner, and

her step-mother, Dorothy Breiner. Lorraine was born on October 5, 1954, in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Atlantic City

High School in 1972, Rutgers College of New Jersey in 1976. She held a Master’s degree in Health Education from Russell Sage College. She served in the US Air National Guard for four years. She was the co-owner of Leo’s Overhead Doors, Troy, New York, and the owner/founder of Albia Decorating Center & Queen Bee Antiques, Troy, New York. Lorraine was an active member of many groups at The Villages, Florida.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, John; her beloved children, Eric Meichtry and Kurt Meichtry; her darling grandchildren Leo, Gabby, Wyatt, and Chole; her daughter-in-law, Valerie Meichtry, her brother Harold Breiner (Carol), Her sisters, Betty Henderson (Bill), Anne Marie Coppola (Peter), Mary Jo Breiner, and Jeannie Corradino (Randy); her mother-in-law Beatrice Meichtry; her sisters-in-law Diane D’Allaird and Karen Jandali; her aunt and uncle Nicky and Chuck Breiner; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life, to be announced, will be held in the Villages, FL and Albany, NY and virtually.