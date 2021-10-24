84.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Bad Parking goes from bad to worse with return of snowbirds

By Staff Report

Bad Parking goes from bad to worse with return of snowbirds here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. We’ve got the latest batch of violations captured by the Parking Patrol.

Wrong way parker at Colony Plaza
Wrong way parker at Colony Plaza

Two for the price of one sidewalk and disabled parkers
Two for the price of one – sidewalk and disabled parkers.

Welcome back Snowbird
Welcome back Snowbird!

ALDI at Trailwinds Village
ALDI at Trailwinds Village

Tight fit at the square
Tight fit at the square

Bcycle parking at Lake Sumter Landing
Bicycle parking at Lake Sumter Landing

Chain reaction violation at Lake Sumter Landing
Chain reaction violation at Lake Sumter Landing

Dunkin Driveup at Brownwood
Dunkin driveup at Brownwood

Special red cart parking at Mulberry Grove Plaza
Special red cart parking at Mulberry Grove Plaza

Publix at Southern Trace
Publix at Southern Trace Plaza

Fly Navy
Fly Navy!

Privileged Parking
Privileged Parking

Getaway driver in jewelry heist
Getaway driver in jewelry heist

Go Patriots
Go Patriots!

Privileged parking at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza
Privileged parking at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza

La Plaza Grande
La Plaza Grande

Loading up in front of Publix at Trailwinds Village
Loading up in front of Publix at Trailwinds Village

Pinellas Plaza
Pinellas Plaza

Parking hog at Lake Sumter Landing
Parking hog at Lake Sumter Landing

Over the line in Brownwood
Over the line in Brownwood

Ohio parking
Ohio parking

