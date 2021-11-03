Wildwood man arrested after allegedly selling drugs to confidential informant

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly selling drugs to a confidential law enforcement informant earlier this year.

Bryan Shyrod McMullen, 22, was arrested Monday afternoon at his home at 604 Lawrence St. on multiple drug charges.

McMullen sold 6.26 grams of marijuana to a confidential informant, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody and booked on $16,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

McMullen, a member of the 2018 Wildwood state championship basketball team, was arrested earlier this year after a woman complained that he was using a shovel to beat on her window. McMullen was arrested in 2019 after paying an unwanted visit to Wildwood Middle High School.