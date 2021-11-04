62.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 4, 2021
type here...

Lorraine Pelletier Crowley

By Staff Report

Lorraine Pelletier Crowley
Lorraine Pelletier Crowley

Born October 13th 1954 in Bridgeport CT, deceased November 1st 2021 at 12:13pm at the Villages UF Hospital in Lady Lake FL at the age of 67. Survived by her Husband, Donald Mark Crowley, her daughters Colleen Ann Crowley-Foltz and Jacqulyn Ann Crowley, her son Andrew James Crowley, her Brother James Pelletier as well as 3 grandchildren Gabrielle Quinn Foltz, MacKenzie Mary Foltz and Wyatt Tyler Foltz and Son-In-Law Kenneth Robert Foltz. Lorraine also leaves behind numerous extended family and friends.

Lorraine lived her life in Connecticut until 1989, then relocated to California until 1998 and has resided in Florida since. She worked in Retail up until just a few years ago when she retired. She loved Quilting and Dept 56 Christmas Villages. Lorraine celebrated her 40-year anniversary of marriage this year to her husband Donald.

Viewing will be held at Beyers Funeral Home located at 134 N Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 on Sunday November 7th from 1pm until 2pm for family and will open to all from 2pm to 4pm, immediately following there will be a reception from 4pm to 7pm at a location to be determined.

Burial and Celebration of life will be help in Stratford CT on Saturday November 27th at Saint Michaels Cemetery with a reception immediately following. Further details will be posted soon.

Due to covid restrictions, flowers are not able to be donated to local hospitals or hospice centers. Donations to the American Lung Association in lieu are appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Critical Race Theory is NOT being taught in schools

A Village of Hacienda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Critical Race Theory or CRT is not being taught in our schools.

President Biden is complicit in human trafficking

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden is complicit in human trafficking. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congress should bring up one expenditure at a time

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that Congress should bring up one expenditure at a time.

A solution to the problem of voter fraud

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South offers an idea about how to stop voter fraud. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The reason behind the downfall of The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the “downfall” of The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos