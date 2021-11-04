Lorraine Pelletier Crowley

Born October 13th 1954 in Bridgeport CT, deceased November 1st 2021 at 12:13pm at the Villages UF Hospital in Lady Lake FL at the age of 67. Survived by her Husband, Donald Mark Crowley, her daughters Colleen Ann Crowley-Foltz and Jacqulyn Ann Crowley, her son Andrew James Crowley, her Brother James Pelletier as well as 3 grandchildren Gabrielle Quinn Foltz, MacKenzie Mary Foltz and Wyatt Tyler Foltz and Son-In-Law Kenneth Robert Foltz. Lorraine also leaves behind numerous extended family and friends.

Lorraine lived her life in Connecticut until 1989, then relocated to California until 1998 and has resided in Florida since. She worked in Retail up until just a few years ago when she retired. She loved Quilting and Dept 56 Christmas Villages. Lorraine celebrated her 40-year anniversary of marriage this year to her husband Donald.

Viewing will be held at Beyers Funeral Home located at 134 N Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 on Sunday November 7th from 1pm until 2pm for family and will open to all from 2pm to 4pm, immediately following there will be a reception from 4pm to 7pm at a location to be determined.

Burial and Celebration of life will be help in Stratford CT on Saturday November 27th at Saint Michaels Cemetery with a reception immediately following. Further details will be posted soon.

Due to covid restrictions, flowers are not able to be donated to local hospitals or hospice centers. Donations to the American Lung Association in lieu are appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.