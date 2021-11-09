Geraldine “Gerry” Cripps, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend went to Heaven on September 8, 2021. Her work here is done, and her kind and generous spirit was rewarded with Angel’s wings. She was no doubt greeted with a big celebration by her husband Alan, parents George and Ellen, granddaughter Naoli and co-grandparents Fred and Natty Vazquez as well as other family and friends who had already been called home to their Lord and Savior. She will be very busy as she has many people to watch over in her new role as a guardian angel. There will of course still be plenty of time for laughter, singing and dancing; maybe even a round of golf.

Gerry never met a stranger, making friends everywhere she went. Whether she knew you for a day or her whole life, if you needed her, she was there. Everyone who knew her knew she was the hostess with the mostest, with any excuse to have a party. She thrived in The Villages, participating in many social clubs including Parrotheads, SOSBs, Celtic Club and The Marine Corps League Auxiliary. She took up golf and even scored a hole in one!

Everyone Gerry met was regaled with stories of her pride and joy, her children and grandchildren. They are equally proud of her. She was a spiritual adviser, friend, counselor, and parent to all of them. She would listen and give advice, if requested, but always let her children make their own mistakes and learn from them while supporting them should they stumble. They are forever grateful for that. She gave the best hugs, which we all will miss.

Anyone who knew Gerry knew how much she loved Christmas; everything about it. The decorations, music, movies, food and especially the presents. Not receiving them but giving them. She made Christmas so special every year for her children, magical really. But when they moved to The Villages, Gerry and Al volunteered for Toys For Tots and she found a new calling. She truly loved being part of bringing Christmas to underprivileged children; it made her happy all year long. It was a lot of work, but it brought her so much joy. She truly loved her Toys For Tots family and appreciated all those who volunteered alongside her. In the words of some of her Toys For Tots Family, she “had big flip flops that will be hard to fill” but we are sure she will be there watching over them and perhaps, even whispering suggestions.

Gerry is survived by her children Jennifer (Jason), Shawn (Desiree), Brigid (Cameron), Kelly (Albert) and Patrick (Emily), 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gerry’s favorite charity Toys for Tots Foundation Coordinator – Fred Coenen, 3348 Archer Ave.,The Villages, FL 32162. Celebration of Life to be held November 12, 2021 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 at 12PM