Angry drinker arrested after cut off by bartender at restaurant in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Tommy Jason Zenker

An angry drinker was arrested after he was cut off by a bartender at a restaurant in The Villages.

Lady Lake police were called shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to El Ranchito restaurant on the Historic Side of The Villages after 42-year-old Tommy Jason Zenker of Leesburg began threatening staff and customers.

The Michigan native reportedly threatened the bartender who cut him off, the report said. Zenker also made “a finger handgun gesture” at a customer at the bar and promised to “wait for him outside.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that Zenker could not form a full sentence. He admitted he had consumed “too much beer.” Zenker became “irate and uncooperative” with police.

“I want you to shoot me in the head,” he told them. He was handcuffed and put into the back of a squad car. He began to kick the squad car’s door and had to be placed in leg shackles. He also struck his head on the vehicle’s fiberglass “multiple times.”

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.

