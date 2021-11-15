53.3 F
The Villages
Monday, November 15, 2021
Woman jailed on child porn charges after search warrant served at PepperTree Apartments

By Meta Minton
Shaianna Gracie Palme
Shaianna Gracie Palmer

A woman was arrested on multiple charges of possession of child pornography after a search warrant was served at the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood.

Officers were acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when they served the search warrant on Veterans Day at the apartment complex, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A woman identified as the mother of 21-year-old Shaianna Gracie Palmer said her daughter was with her boyfriend in Lady Lake.

More than 300 images depicting child pornography were found to be connected to Palmer’s email address and a social media platform associated with child porn.

Police tracked down Palmer at her boyfriend’s home in Lady Lake and she willingly consented to an interview at the Wildwood Police Department. She admitted the email address belonged to her. She said the she “got into group chats” and “began downloading the child pornography and trading it with other users.” She said it would “turn her on” and “she reached sexual gratification viewing the pictures and videos that depicted children engaged in sexual activity.” Some of the children were only three years old.

She was arrested on multiple charges involving child pornography and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $60,000 bond.

