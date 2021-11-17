Motorcyclist’s DUI at Leesburg Bikefest

To the Editor:
Boy, was I shocked. We had thousands of bikers descend on our area and imagine the nerve one of them must of had to drink booze and ride his bike. Wake up!
Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp
