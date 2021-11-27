59.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 27, 2021
type here...

New KFC restaurant coming to Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages

By Staff Report

A new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant is coming to Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Construction began in August on the new restaurant at 3860 Wedgewood Lane. The estimated cost of the building is $500,000. The builder is CW Hayes Construction Co. of Oviedo. The developer of the restaurant is Central Florida KFC of Hollywood, Fla.

The building is owned by The Villages/Acorn Commercial Partners LLC, which is headquartered in the Morse family offices at Brownwood.  The registered agent for Acorn is Joseph Nisbett of Orlando, who also serves as vice chairman of the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

A new KFC restaurant will soon be opening at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages
A new KFC restaurant will soon be opening at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The architect is LIS Architecture and Engineering of Central Florida. The civil engineer is Clymer Farner Barley of Wildwood.

An anticipated opening date has not yet been announced.

This is not the Kentucky Colonel’s first restaurant in The Villages. KFC has had a restaurant for many years at 1005 Bichara Blvd. at La Plaza Grande.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why destroy our heritage?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South fears that we are destroying our own heritage. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Another disappearance at Spanish Springs Town Square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident points to another activity which is taking place at a town square other than Spanish Springs.

Village of Hadley resident grateful for friend who helped her through difficult year

A Village of Hadley resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that she is grateful for a friend who helped her through a difficult year.

Each new roof in The Villages also costing neighbors

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reports a spike in his homeowner’s insurance premium thanks to all the new roofs being put on homes in The Villages.

Thank you to sister and her husband for helping out with mother

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says she is grateful for the help of her sister and her sister’s husband at a critical time.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos