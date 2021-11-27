New KFC restaurant coming to Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages

A new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant is coming to Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Construction began in August on the new restaurant at 3860 Wedgewood Lane. The estimated cost of the building is $500,000. The builder is CW Hayes Construction Co. of Oviedo. The developer of the restaurant is Central Florida KFC of Hollywood, Fla.

The building is owned by The Villages/Acorn Commercial Partners LLC, which is headquartered in the Morse family offices at Brownwood. The registered agent for Acorn is Joseph Nisbett of Orlando, who also serves as vice chairman of the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

The architect is LIS Architecture and Engineering of Central Florida. The civil engineer is Clymer Farner Barley of Wildwood.

An anticipated opening date has not yet been announced.

This is not the Kentucky Colonel’s first restaurant in The Villages. KFC has had a restaurant for many years at 1005 Bichara Blvd. at La Plaza Grande.