Brownwood Hotel & Spa manager charged with accessing child porn on work computer

A Brownwood Hotel & Spa manager is due in court this week on charges he accessed child pornography on his work computer in The Villages.

Barry Osborne Puzio, 44, of Grand Island, is facing 10 counts of possession of obscene materials depicting child sex. He remains free on $20,000 bond.

His case is scheduled for a plea negotiation conference Tuesday in Lake County Court.

The Michigan native was arrested Sept. 29 a his home in Grand Island following a cyber tip in August from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Specifically, the tipster reference two uploaded files which appeared to depict the sexual exploitation of a child. It led to the discovery of a dropbox that contained 56 videos, including images of graphic sexual exploitation of girls as young as 3. The IP address was traced to the Brownwood Hotel & Spa where Puzio was employed.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he began working February 2020 as guest service manager at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. Prior to that, he worked as general manager at the Hyatt Place hotel Auburn Hills, Mich.