Lady Lake woman arrested after Oxycodone discovered in her purse

A Lady Lake woman was arrested after Oxycodone was discovered in her purse during a traffic stop.

Courtney Marie Scritchfield, 33, was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 25 near the intersection of Griffin Avenue when she swerved across the median line and had to quickly return to her lane to avoid a collision, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 alerted on her vehicle during a traffic stop, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Oxycodone was discovered in her purse and Scritchfield claimed she had “purchased the tablets from a co-worker in Weirsdale,” the report said.

She was also found to be in possession of 3.2 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe.

Scritchfield was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.