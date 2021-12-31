Outdoor facilities will remain open on New Year’s Day for Villagers’ enjoyment

Recreation Offices, recreation centers and fitness clubs will be closed on Saturday, New Year’s Day. Although the recreation centers are closed, the outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open for residents’ enjoyment.

Regular weekend services will resume Sunday, Jan. 2.

Sunday, Jan. 2 – Recreation offices closed, services available 8:30 a.m. – noon at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan & Everglades. Centers open 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Regular services will resume Monday, Jan. 3.

For further information stop by or call your nearest Regional Recreation Complex or call 674-1800.