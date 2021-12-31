81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 31, 2021
type here...

Outdoor facilities will remain open on New Year’s Day for Villagers’ enjoyment

By Staff Report

Recreation Offices, recreation centers and fitness clubs will be closed on Saturday, New Year’s Day. Although the recreation centers are closed, the outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open for residents’ enjoyment.

Regular weekend services will resume Sunday, Jan. 2.

Sunday, Jan. 2 – Recreation offices closed, services available 8:30 a.m. – noon at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan & Everglades. Centers open 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Regular services will resume Monday, Jan. 3.

For further information stop by or call your nearest Regional Recreation Complex or call 674-1800.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s just the right thing to do!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident is urging residents to contact Gov. Ron DeSantis about the case of two Sumter County commissioners who are innocent until proven guilty.

Local lab does not provide masks

A Lady Lake resident thinks a local lab should provide masks for those who don’t have one. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thanks to everyone at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses gratitude for her care at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Gov. DeSantis will not make vaccines mandatory

A Village of Summerhill resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a leader of the Florida Democratic Party.

Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

An official with the Florida Democratic Party contends there’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected with COVID-19 in Florida than almost any other state in the country.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos