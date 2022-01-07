62.7 F
The Villages
Friday, January 7, 2022
Wildwood woman arrested after girl fight over father of her baby

By Meta Minton
Sommer Marie Triesh
Sommer Marie Triesh

A Wildwood woman was arrested after a girl fight over the father of her baby.

Sommer Marie Triesh, 20, said she was driving on U.S. 301 this past Sunday night when “she observed her baby’s father driving after he stated he was out of town,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Triesh said she tried to call him, but he did not answer his phone. So she followed the vehicle to a residence on County Road 108 in Oxford.

The Gettysburg, Pa. native said she walked up to the passenger side and began arguing with  the girlfriend of the father of her baby. Triesh opened the car door, reached in, grabbed the woman by her hair and pulled her out of the vehicle.

The woman’s mother came out of the house and threatened to call law enforcement.

Triesh fled the scene but was arrested later that night at her home in Wildwood. She was taken into custody on a charge of assault and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $25,000 bond.

