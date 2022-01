A $13.75 million winning lottery ticket has been sold at Publix at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.

The winning ticket holder has been identified as 62-year-old Yahudah Ysrayl of Tallahassee. It was a Florida Lotto Quick Pick ticket.

He has chosen to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $10,400,043.67, according to the Florida Lottery.

The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.