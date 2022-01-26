Audrey Virginia Davis, age 87, of The Villages, Florida died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 in her home. Audrey was born in Providence, Rhode Island on December 13th, 1934 to Ralph and Hulda Carlen (Nelson) she had an older brother Ralph Carlen. She attended Cranston High School in Cranston, Rhode Island. Audrey changed her college plans and attended the University of Rhode Island to be closer to the man who would become the love of her life. She married Robert Thomas Davis on February 19th, 1955 in Warwick, Rhode Island. Shortly after, they were stationed in Germany for 2 years. After returning to the states they settled in Glastonbury, Connecticut for 42 years. There, they raised three daughters- Joanne Christine Fern (Davis), Christine Anne Peterson (Davis), and Karen Virginia Davis Martel. Audrey and Bob founded Davis Hobbies in 1972. She was a very successful owner and manager of the business for 20 years. Audrey loved being the navigator while she and Bob rallied across the Northeast. For many years she was actively involved in Camp Fire Girls, an organization for girls that emphasized camping and other outdoor activities. She was an amazing sewist and loved playing tennis. She and her husband enjoyed spending time at RC World in Orlando where the two had a condominium. After selling the business they traveled across the country in their motor home. They moved to The Villages where they continued to travel and Audrey enjoyed playing bridge and golf. Audrey truly was the center of the family and she will be desperately missed. She completely adored and was so very proud of her six grandchildren, Haley Fern, Jake Martel, Kaleen Peterson, Sam Martel, Alayna Fern, and Karl Peterson IV.