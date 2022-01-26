Villager jailed after allegedly putting man in headlock during altercation

A Villager was jailed after allegedly putting a man in a headlock during an altercation at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Todd Michael Conroy, 56, who lives at 525 Saint Andrews Blvd., was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Paige Place and Caballerro Court, near La Plaza Grande.

A man said he had been attacked that morning and the previous night by Conroy, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He said Conroy put him into a headlock and pushed him to the ground. He said Conroy banged his head on the ground “several times.” The next day, the man was seated in a chair when Conroy became “angry” and put his hands around the man’s neck. Conroy “attempted to bang his head once again,” the report said. Conroy fled the home before police arrived.

The man had suffered visible injuries to his left elbow and had “a fresh red mark around his neck area.”

Another officer found the Illinois native and placed him under arrest on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.