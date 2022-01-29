A suitable punishment for Ed McGinty

To the Editor:

C’mon man! Let’s give Old Ed a break. Anyone who thinks Biden is a great president and that Michelle Obama would make a good replacement, obviously has some cognitive problems. With his distorted logic, it’s just “normal” to do a little stalking.

Let’s just give him considerable hours of public service chores in an orange jumpsuit and add in a few hours of riding around The Villages with TRUMP 2024 bumper stickers on his cart.

I’m pretty certain the Trump part would be considered capital punishment, by Ed.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp