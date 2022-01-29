47.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 29, 2022
A suitable punishment for Ed McGinty

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

C’mon man! Let’s give Old Ed a break. Anyone who thinks Biden is a great president and that Michelle Obama would make a good replacement, obviously has some cognitive problems. With his distorted logic, it’s just “normal” to do a little stalking.
Let’s just give him considerable hours of public service chores in an orange jumpsuit and add in a few hours of riding around The Villages with TRUMP 2024 bumper stickers on his cart.
I’m pretty certain the Trump part would be considered capital punishment, by Ed.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

