The Villages
Saturday, January 29, 2022
By Staff Report
Norma Agnes Tonna, 70 years of age of the Villages, Florida, passed away on January 22, 2022 at the UF Leesburg Hospital. A visitation and wake service for Ms. Tonna, will be on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 3-5pm with a wake service at 4:00pm at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center. A Celebratory Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at 8:30 am at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL. Norma Agnes Tonna was born in New York Hospital in Manhattan, NY,  to  Louise and Anthony Tonna on April 3, 1951. Norma attended St. Rita’s Grammar School, Long Island, NY. She graduated from Long Island City High School in Queens, New York.  Norma worked as a charting secretary for New York University Langone Medical Center, New York City. After a twenty years of service to the hospital she retired and moved with her beloved sister Diana to Florida.  Norma is preceded in death by her parents, her Uncle August DiFlorio, Sr., Aunt Florence (Faye) Russo,  a beloved Cousin August DiFlorio, Jr., and a host of other beloved relatives who touched her a life in a special way. Norma is survived by her sister Diana and Special cousins; Barbara and Bill Freymann of Wallkill, NY; Cousins Ross and Mary Russo of Lake Placid, FL and many more wonderful cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, SPCA Animal Shelter, The Villages, FL / Lake Panasoffkee, FL .

The Family of Norma Tonna, would like to extend a sincere thanks to UF Health Leesburg Hospital, Leesburg, FL for all the care given to our beloved family member.

Visitation and Wake Service

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Monday, February 7, 2022
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services – The Villages
1511 Buenos Aires Boulevard
The Villages, Florida, United States
3527757427
Wake Service stating at 4:30PM
Memorial Mass

8:30 am – 9:30 am
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
St. Timothy Catholic Church
1351 Paige Place
Lady Lake, Florida, United States
3527530989
