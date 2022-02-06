Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nab woman in vehicle stolen in West Palm Beach

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a woman in a vehicle stolen from West Palm Beach.

Alexis Lashawn Marshall, 26, of Conyers, Ga. was in the driver’s seat of a black 2018 Jeep Compass on Thursday afternoon at a Circle K in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. A deputy discovered the vehicle had been reported as stolen in West Palm Beach. A search of the vehicle turned up 145 grams of marijuana, a felony amount. Drug equipment was also found in the vehicle. Marshall was driving on a license which had been suspended for criminal failure to appear.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.