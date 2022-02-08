Susan Alinovi, 73, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala, FL after a brief illness.

Sue was born in Holden, MA to Attilio and Irene (DuBrule) Alinovi. Growing up in Rutland, MA, Sue went to the Red School House, and she spent her youth as an original member of the Rutland Fife and Drum Corps where she played the fife. Sundays were often spent taking drives with her brother, cousins and parents in her family’s beach wagon. She graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1966, and went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Anna Maria College in 1970, and a Masters of Special Education from Assumption College in 1975. She then earned a C.A.G.S. from the University of Massachusetts in 1991 as Special Education Administrator.

For several years, Sue worked in the kitchen at the Devereux School in Rutland. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she began her career as a Special Education Teacher at Devereux and then advanced to principal. When she retired from her 30+ year career, she was the Director of Special Education in the North Middlesex Regional School District. Her deep-seated kindness and loyalty were the hallmarks of her professional life. Sue devoted herself to serving those most in need with fairness. She used her knowledge to improve the lives of others. Her colleagues are quick to remember her humor, her enthusiasm, and her gentle soul.

Sue was very active in the Rutland Lions Club where she served as president twice. She was awarded both the Melvin Jones and the Joseph J. Camarda humanitarian awards. She was an active member of St. Patrick’s Church and a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Florida.

Sue relocated to The Villages, Florida where she was happy to escape the northern winters. She enjoyed golf, knitting, mahjong, cards, traveling, attending shows and theater, and dining out with friends.

Sue is survived by her cousin, Diane Alinovi and husband, Normand Bijeau, with whom she shared a home; her aunt, Joanne Alinovi of Worcester; cousins, Jane Alinovi of Springfield, MA and Brenda Clain of Springfield, MA and Ormond-by-the Sea, FL; sister-in-law, Donna Alinovi of Poultney, VT; nephew, Joshua Alinovi (MJ Hatch) of Westminster, MA; and niece, Kristal (Mark) Lang of Amelia Island, FL; great niece, Victoria Alinovi; and great nephew, Hunter Alinovi. She also leaves many close friends with whom she shared many wonderful adventures. Susan was truly loved and will be missed.

Susan was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Peter; and several aunts and uncles. Her memorial service will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Rutland, MA on June 14, 2022 at 10am followed by burial in Rutland’s Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rutland Lions Club, PO Box 626, Rutland, MA 01543 or the FCOA (Friends of the Council on Aging), 250 Main St, Rutland, MA 01543.