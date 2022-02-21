Intoxicated wife jailed in alleged attack on older husband at premiere home in The Villages

An intoxicated wife has been arrested in an alleged attack on her older husband at their premiere home in The Villages.

Nanette Reneau, 62, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 at her home on SE 88th Covington Circle in the Village of Springdale.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Royal Oak section of the Village of Springdale where Reneau “had been drinking steadily and was intoxicated,” according to an arrest report. She reportedly went into a bedroom and threw a set of keys at her 73-year-old husband, striking him in the cheek. She threw his cell phone down in a hallway and broke it. The report noted that there had been several prior calls for service due to arguments at the home.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Reneau had been arrested in 2019 in a battle over a bottle of vodka when she was living in the Village of Belle Aire. That charge of battery was eventually dropped after Reneau completed an anger management course.