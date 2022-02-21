80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 21, 2022
type here...

Intoxicated wife jailed in alleged attack on older husband at premiere home in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Nanette Reneau
Nanette Reneau

An intoxicated wife has been arrested in an alleged attack on her older husband at their premiere home in The Villages.

Nanette Reneau, 62, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 at her home on SE 88th Covington Circle in the Village of Springdale.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Royal Oak section of the Village of Springdale where Reneau “had been drinking steadily and was intoxicated,” according to an arrest report. She reportedly went into a bedroom and threw a set of keys at her 73-year-old husband, striking him in the cheek. She threw his cell phone down in a hallway and broke it. The report noted that there had been several prior calls for service due to arguments at the home.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Reneau had been arrested in 2019 in a battle over a bottle of vodka when she was living in the Village of Belle Aire. That charge of battery was eventually dropped after Reneau completed an anger management course.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Show some respect for your neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident implores the dog walkers to show some respect for their neighbors.

Is war in the Ukraine aimed at covering up Hunter Biden’s misdeeds?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory about the eagerness for conflict in Ukraine.

Marsha’s left-wing socialist ideology

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends Columnist Marsha Shearer distorted many facts in a recent opinion piece and suspects she misrepresented the facts to promote her “left-wing socialist ideology.”

She is still at it

A Village of Piedmont resident offers a rebuttal to a recent Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Why are residents being denied access to audio hookups at recreation centers?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks why residents are being denied access to audio hookup at recreation centers.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos