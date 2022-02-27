Lt. Col. Samuel W Parlier, Jr. USAF (Retired), 97, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at The Villages Regional Hospital. Sam was a resident of The Villages for more than 30 years and at one time was an avid golfer, bowler and card player. Samuel was born June 19, 1924 the oldest son, and one of 10 children, of Samuel W. and Bertha Parlier Sr. of Claymont, Delaware. Upon high school graduation, Sam joined the Army Air Corps and became a B-17 pilot during World War II. He remained in the Air Force for 22 years as a pilot and communications expert. After his retirement from the military, he continued his work in communications at the Pentagon. Samuel leaves behind his partner, Marlene Ward; daughters Devany E Dale (John) and Karen Huntley; grandchildren John W Dale III (Kristen), Steven Dale and Kristina White (Mike); 6 great grandchildren – Katelyn, Dakota, Liam, Bennett, Cameron and Taryn; brother Donald; and long time friends Dorothy and John Adams. His ashes will be interned at Bushnell National Cemetery. Dad was a good man who served his country proudly. He will be missed by all of us who were lucky to know and love him.