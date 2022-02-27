63 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 27, 2022
type here...

Lt. Col. Samuel W Parlier, Jr.

By Staff Report
Lt. Col. Samuel W Parlier, Jr.
Lt. Col. Samuel W Parlier, Jr.

Lt. Col. Samuel W Parlier, Jr. USAF (Retired), 97, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at The Villages Regional Hospital. Sam was a resident of The Villages for more than 30 years and at one time was an avid golfer, bowler and card player. Samuel was born June 19, 1924 the oldest son, and one of 10 children, of Samuel W. and Bertha Parlier Sr. of Claymont, Delaware. Upon high school graduation, Sam joined the Army Air Corps and became a B-17 pilot during World War II. He remained in the Air Force for 22 years as a pilot and communications expert. After his retirement from the military, he continued his work in communications at the Pentagon. Samuel leaves behind his partner, Marlene Ward; daughters Devany E Dale (John) and Karen Huntley; grandchildren John W Dale III (Kristen), Steven Dale and Kristina White (Mike); 6 great grandchildren – Katelyn, Dakota, Liam, Bennett, Cameron and Taryn; brother Donald; and long time friends Dorothy and John Adams. His ashes will be interned at Bushnell National Cemetery. Dad was a good man who served his country proudly. He will be missed by all of us who were lucky to know and love him.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages to end police presence at Spanish Springs

A Village of Woodbury resident objects to The Villages’ effort to defund the police at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I support the little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney woman expresses her support for little white crosses on display in The Villages.

Let’s just call it Biden Gas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident says you can thank President Biden when gasoline hits $5 per gallon. Or more.

Putin is a little man with ‘Little Man Syndrome’

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Vladimir Putin is a little man with “Little Man Syndrome.”

Texas claims I am a child abuser

A Village of Virginia Trace resident fears he is guilty of a crime in the eyes of the GOP and Texas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos