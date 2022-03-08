Villager’s son with long history of arrests taken into custody at arcade

A Villager’s son with a long history of arrests was taken into custody at a local arcade.

Richard Brown Street, 42, was a passenger in a brown 2010 Chevy sedan at 2:55 p.m. Saturday at the Coconuts internet cafe at 13747 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Street, who now lists a Belleview address but lived for years in the Village of Polo Ridge, appeared to be “very nervous” and “shaking,” the report said. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine as well as syringes. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $3,000 bond.

Street has a long history of arrests:

• Street was arrested this past July at Best Buy in Lady Lake and told police he tried to steal merchandise because he had no job and needed the money.

• Street was free on bond when he was arrested in April 2021 on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Street was arrested in 2020 after stealing his mother’s Ford Escape from her home, a day after his father’s funeral. She’d left the car keys on the kitchen counter.