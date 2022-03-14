75.2 F
Monday, March 14, 2022
Woman in pickup with Michigan plates arrested after crash in The Villages

By Meta Minton
A woman in a pickup with Michigan plates was arrested after a crash at Morse Boulevard and State Road 44 in The Villages.

Robin Rose Sharpe, 57, who lives in the Rail’s End mobile home community in Wildwood, was driving a 2018 Chevy Colorado pickup with Michigan plates when she struck the rear of a Ford SUV at about 3 p.m. Saturday, according to an accident report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the SUV said Sharpe had “begged” her not to call law enforcement and offered her cash to pay for the damages. The driver called 911 and Sharpe started to cry.

Sharpe was “very disoriented” and claimed she left her driver’s license and other documents at home. She had what appeared to be needle marks on her left arm. She was transported by ambulance to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding ER Clinic at Brownwood.

The registered owner of the pickup arrived at the scene of the crash and told deputies that Sharpe’s driver’s license had been seized during a recent traffic stop. A computer check revealed that Sharpe has had four convictions for driving under the influence in Kentucky. She was found to be in possession of a pipe with the residue of methamphetamine. A urine sample was taken and a test result is pending.

Sharpe was arrested on felony charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $36,000 bond.

