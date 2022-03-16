Veterans advocate to speak to Daughters of the American Revolution

A well-known veterans advocate will speak to the John Bartram Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, at the group’s next meeting on Friday, March 18, in the Rohan Recreation Center.

Marie Bogdonoff is CEO of Villagers for Veterans. She will discuss the building of Ashley’s House, a transitional housing facility for homeless women’s veterans. As federal guidelines do not permit government funds to be used for a shelter that does not allow men, Villagers for Veterans has been doing many events to raise funds for this project.

Bogdonoff was the recipient of John Bartram’s Public Service Award a few years ago. She founded the 501c3 organization for the sole purpose of helping severely injured veterans. Villagers for Veterans meets many needs of veterans who often face difficulty in securing resources through established sources, such as government agencies.

Doors to the event open at 9:30 a.m.