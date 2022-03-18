Murielle D. (Rouleau) Baillargeon, 89, of The Villages, FL (formerly No. Smithfield, R.I.) passed away after a period of declining health with her family by her side at The Villages’ Cornerstone Hospice House. She was the beloved wife of her pre-deceased husband, Norbert, for 67 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Phillipe and Laurianne (Gouin) Rouleau. Murielle grew up in Woonsocket, and later, moved to No. Smithfield to raise her family. Once retired, she and Norbert moved to Narragansett for a period of time. After living in Narragansett, she and Norbert moved to The Villages, FL , a place they called their retirement home for over twenty years. She graduated from Presentation of Mary Academy (Hudson, NH) and then later, attended various R.I. colleges in classes majoring in Accounting. Her favorite job was in the Accounting Dept.at Amperex Co. (Slatersville, RI). After moving to Narragansett, she worked part-time as a Nursing Assistant within the Home Care setting. She finally retired in 1989. While living in The Villages, she was a member of the R.I. and French Clubs. She volunteered her time within various ministries to include a local Thrift store, The Villages Hospital, and her church food pantry. She loved dancing, sewing, traveling, playing cards, and laughing with close friends. She is survived by her sister, Monique Robert (Oxnard, CA), her four children Richard, Gisele (King), Mark, Daniel, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will be invited to a Christian burial service for both, Murielle and Norbert at St. John’s Church (Slatersville); time and date TBD. In lieu of flowers, Murielle requested donations be made to her favorite charity: St. Jude Children’s Hospital.