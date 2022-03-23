Homeless man arrested on trespassing charge in Lady Lake

A homeless man was arrested on a trespassing charge in Lady Lake.

John Edgar Dollar, 34, was taken into custody in the wee hours Tuesday morning after he was found sleeping in a wooded area on a vacant lot at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had been trespassed from the location one week earlier, the report indicated.

Dollar was arrested on a charge of trespass after warning and booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.

Dollar has a lengthy history of arrests, included an incident in 2014 in which he entered into a homeowner’s garage in Lady Lake and attempted to break into a car. He was confronted by the homeowner whose wife called 911. He served a month in jail in that case.