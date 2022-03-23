The Ukrainians are standing up to Russia

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a moving speech to Congress requesting more support and resources as they defend their country from Russia.

The video President Zelensky showed was heartbreaking – President Putin is an evil dictator and must be held accountable for his attack on innocent civilians.

America must continue to take action, with our European allies, to rearm the Ukrainian people with defensive weapons, further impose real and significant diplomatic costs on Russian elites and unleash American energy.

On Thursday, the U.S. House voted on legislation that removes Russia’s “most favored nation” trading status. This places more economic sanctions on President Putin and his cronies.

Many of us pushed these sanctions the week before only to be blocked by the White House. Every hour is precious as we support Ukraine’s fight for independence. I stand with the people of Ukraine in this unfathomable time. I pray for their safety and victory in protecting their nation and families.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.