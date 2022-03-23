78.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
type here...

The Ukrainians are standing up to Russia

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a moving speech to Congress requesting more support and resources as they defend their country from Russia.

The video President Zelensky showed was heartbreaking – President Putin is an evil dictator and must be held accountable for his attack on innocent civilians.

America must continue to take action, with our European allies, to rearm the Ukrainian people with defensive weapons, further impose real and significant diplomatic costs on Russian elites and unleash American energy.

On Thursday, the U.S. House voted on legislation that removes Russia’s “most favored nation” trading status. This places more economic sanctions on President Putin and his cronies.

Many of us pushed these sanctions the week before only to be blocked by the White House. Every hour is precious as we support Ukraine’s fight for independence. I stand with the people of Ukraine in this unfathomable time. I pray for their safety and victory in protecting their nation and families.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Legislation would reform Florida’s outdated law on divorce

A reader from Coral Gables responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about an effort to reform Florida’s laws on divorce and alimony.

Larry Moran getting much of his propaganda from Tucker Carlson

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran. He wonders if Larry is getting much of his propaganda from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

New conservatism focused on hatred

A reader from Colorado warns that we are seeing a new generation of “conservatives,” grown persons who have traded in their parents’ beliefs for a new creed centered on hatred, violence, and entitlement.

Just call him Tsar DeSantis

A Village of Sanibel resident offers some harsh criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden should be removed from office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that President Biden should be removed from office.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos