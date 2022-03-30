John Charles D’Onofrio, of Lady Lake, FL, passed Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the age of 68 after a short but fierce battle with cancer. John is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 42 years, Sherrie; and his adored daughter, Angela (Laurel). In addition to his wife and daughter, John is survived by sister, Patricia Martino (Buddy); brother, Pete Petrino (Jean-Marie), brother, Richard Pilling; sister, Nancy Ehrnfelt (Chuck). He also leaves behind his loving brothers-in-law and sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of which were his pride and joy. John was a devoted family man and mentor to many. He retired from Verizon Telephone Company/Fairpoint Communications in 2009. He and his wife Sherrie relocated from New Hampshire to Lady, Lake Florida in 2014. It was a longtime dream of John’s to retire to Florida. While enjoying his retirement, John also enjoyed helping his brother, Pete, in his golf cart business here in The Villages. John was always willing to lend a hand, showing love and respect in actions more than words. His kind heart, capable hands, quick wit and determined will shall be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched. John will be privately interred at his wife’s family cemetery in Meredith, NH at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to David’s House, 461 Mt. Support Road, Lebanon, NH 03766. David’s House provides a home away from home and support for families with children receiving treatment through the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.