To the Editor:

I loved it here when we first starting coming here 11 years ago. First you took Katie Belle’s away. Not happy about that. Then you dropped happy hour from two hours to one hour in Spanish Springs. Not good. Then you closed the movie theater in Brownwood and now the one in Spanish Springs – terrible! This place is going downhill – one thing at a time. Pretty soon it won’t be any good at all.

Carol Dierking

Village of De La Vista North