Sunday, April 3, 2022
Five graduate from Sumter County Citizens Academy

By Staff Report

It took longer than planned, but five Sumter County residents have finally graduated from the Sumter County Citizens Academy.

Citizens Academy Picture 32222
Sumter County Citizens Academy graduates are (from left) Craig A. Estep, Heather Walworth, Debra Valiquette, Karen Estep, and John Mark Fitzgerald.

Karen Estep, Craig A. Estep, John Mark Fitzgerald, Debra Valiquette and Heather Walworth received their certificates of graduation on March 22 at the Board of Commissioners meeting.

The group’s journey in in the academy started in January 2020 and was to conclude at the end of March that year, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted those plans. Classes resumed this month with half the participants able to complete the program.

The Citizens Academy consisted of over 20 educational presentations and tours regarding Sumter County’s general government operations and partnerships. County services highlighted in the tours included Public Works, Animal Services, Solid Waste, Mosquito Control, Libraries, Fire & EMS, Tax Collector, and the Supervisor of Elections.

“I enjoyed the entire Citizens Academy process as presented,” said graduate John Mark Fitzgerald. “It was especially interesting to hear from and meet people who do the real work: The firefighters, the librarians, the road technicians, the road sign maker and others.”

Craig Estep was not a member of the Board of Commissioners when he started in the Academy two years ago. He was elected in November 2020 and is now chairman. “I feel this training was a total win,” he said.

The Citizens Academy will resume with new programs in a few months. To be notified when registration starts, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/notify.

