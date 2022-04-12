82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
type here...

The Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Statehouse candidate John Temple is getting campaign money from companies dealing with the Developer. In a twisted way, the Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple.
Property Owners’ Association rightly asked the question when announcing John Temple filing paperwork, “Does this Signal that Mr. Hage will not be seeking re-election?”
Here is a list of John Temple’s donors. In the very first filing this month, there are three companies giving him money for election:
Timberwood Properties – Cabinetmaker
Tri County Landscape Contractors
Capitol Solutions LLC (a lobbyist is giving money, this is backwards)

Ash Marwah
Resident of The Villages and also a candidate for the Florida House

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager with sidewalk problem

A former resident of The Villages writes that the case of a woman who had to remove a sidewalk that has been in place for more than two decades is a reminder of why he no longer lives in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Does Russia need a Marshall Plan?

A Village of Sanibel resident looks at Putin’s power and the corruption in Russia and wonders if Marshall plan is needed there. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Golf cart decorated with anti-Biden stickers

A Village of Linden resident, in a Letter to the Editor, recently encountered a golf cart decorated with anti-Biden stickers.

The Villages Box Office no longer selling tickets for local theater groups

A The Villages Theater Company, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to make residents aware that The Villages Box Office is no longer selling tickets for local productions. She fears it will hurt ticket sales.

Village of Pennecamp resident responds to his critics

A Village of Pennecamp resident responds to his critics, who have said some unkind things with regard to some of his Letters to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos