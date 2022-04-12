To the Editor:

Statehouse candidate John Temple is getting campaign money from companies dealing with the Developer. In a twisted way, the Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple.

Property Owners’ Association rightly asked the question when announcing John Temple filing paperwork, “Does this Signal that Mr. Hage will not be seeking re-election?”

Here is a list of John Temple’s donors. In the very first filing this month, there are three companies giving him money for election:

Timberwood Properties – Cabinetmaker

Tri County Landscape Contractors

Capitol Solutions LLC (a lobbyist is giving money, this is backwards)

Ash Marwah

Resident of The Villages and also a candidate for the Florida House